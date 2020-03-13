-
Spain: Atocha rail station nearly empty as state of alarm announced
Footage filmed on Friday shows Madrid’s Atocha train station nearly deserted, as Spain declared a state of alarm starting from Saturday due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Small groups of passengers could be seen departing from Atocha, where staffers were not wearing protective masks or gloves as they were checking travellers’ documents.
Earlier on Friday, local government in Madrid passed a decree ordering the shutdown of restaurants, theatres, cinemas and all non-vital commerce in the Spanish capital, where nearly 2,000 cases were reported.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also announced that the national government will take on special powers as of Saturday. The number of cases in the country reached 4,334 and 122 deaths were confirmed.
