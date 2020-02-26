-
Spain: Ban “not special motivation” says Pep ahead of clash against “kings” Madrid
Manchester City midfielder David Silva and his manager Pep Guardiola fielded questions in the Spanish capital on Tuesday ahead of their side’s Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.
When asked about the club’s two-year ban from UEFA competitions, pending appeal, due to alleged financial wrongdoing, both manager and midfielder played down the significance despite it meaning that this could be their final away day in Europe until 2022.
“These players will have a lot of chances to win the Champions League, this season I know is a big opportunity as last 16. We play with the kings of this competition, so we know the challenge in front of us,” Guardiola said. “It’s not the last one. When you’re going to die and after there’s no more chances, but in life, in this business, you want to train, you want to play.”
Guardiola went on to say that while Raheem Sterling will be fit to face Los Blancos, Real’s star summer signing Eden Hazard missing out on the game will be a blow after he suffered a hairline fracture to his ankle.
Real Madrid and Manchester City meet at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night in the first leg of their tie.
