Spain: Barca presents new boss Quique Setien following Valverde sacking
The new manager of FC Barcelona Quique Setien was presented at a press conference held alongside the club’s President Josep Maria Bartomeu and sporting director Eric Abidal at Camp Nou in Bareclona on Tuesday.
During the unveiling, Setien commented on his goals with the club as the new manager. “Definitely my objective is to win all the things that can be won, that’s obvious, This club has no other path than to improve itself every year and of course to try to obtain as many titles as possible, on top of playing well,” he said.
Enrique Setien was capped three times by the Spanish national team during a playing career which began at Racing Santander in the late 1970s and ended two decades later at Levante.
Moving into management at the beginning of the millennium, Setien worked in a variety of roles including as an assistant with the Russian beach soccer team and most recently as the head coach of Seville outfit Real Betis.
He takes over the Barca hot seat on a two-and-a-half-year deal following the departure of Ernesto Valverde who was dismissed following an unconvincing first half of the season, despite sitting atop La Liga – if only on goal difference.
