Spain: Barcelona food companies team up to feed ‘hero’ health workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Food delivery companies such as Pizza Market, Freshperts, Timesburg, Gonzalez&Co, L’Avocaterie and Niji, teamed up in Barcelona under an initiative called ‘Delivery 4 Heroes’ to feed hospital workers in the city until Spain’s coronavirus State of Alarm is over.

Footage filmed on Friday in the Catalan capital, shows workers from Pizza Market making pizzas which are later being delivered to the hospital workers at Hospital del Mar.

“Delivery 4 Heroes was born thanks to the direction of our company, they got in touch with some delivery companies in Barcelona to support health personnel that are fighting [the coronavirus] right now,” said Pizza Market worker, Jose Manuel Fernandez.

The Health Ministry of Spain confirmed on Friday 769 new coronavirus fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,858 since the start of the epidemic in the country.

