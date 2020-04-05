Spain: Barcelona streets remain empty during coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Mossos d’Esquadra

The streets of Barcelona remained empty during the state of emergency decreed by the Spanish government due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Footage recorded with a drone and distributed by the Mossos d’Esquadra on Sunday shows the streets of Barcelona, which are normally overcrowded, totally deserted. A group of police on motorbikes patrolling La Rambla can also be seen.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 26,032 cases of COVID-19 and 2,637 deaths have been recorded in Catalonia. It is the second most affected community in Spain after Madrid, which has 37,584 cases and 4,941 deaths. In total there are 130,759 diagnosed cases and 12,418 deaths in the country.

