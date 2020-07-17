-
Spain: Bars, restaurants and shops close in Majorca’s famous party strip
The government of Mallorca ordered restaurants, bars and shops on the island’s party strip to close for at least two months, following scenes involving tourists partying without masks or respect for social distancing measures.
On Thursday, all establishments, which are particularly popular with German tourists, were seen shut down.
“I think it is a good decision that the Balearic government has taken with this pandemic,” said Ines, a local resident. “The island is a safe place to come with family, with people who want to enjoy the island and at the moment health is the main thing,” she added.
A taxi driver condemned the decision, saying that authorities “have prevented them from enjoying Mallorca, in itself, in all its splendour, they do not provide facilities, these are not tourist complexes, this is an island to enjoy.”
Last weekend, images of British and German tourists partying in large numbers emerged, causing backlash not only in Spain, but also in Germany, with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn calling for caution.
