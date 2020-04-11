Spain: Calanda performs traditional Easter drum roll from balconies due to coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of the Spanish town of Calanda took part in the Easter tradition of “breaking the hour” by beating drums from their balconies and windows, on Friday, rather than in the streets, due to coronavirus restrictions.

While the town usually gathers in the main square to take part in the tradition, meant to mark the time at which Jesus Christ died, participants had to adapt this year, beating their drums from home while under lockdown.

Calanda Mayor Alberto Herrero said, “Everybody knows the situation we are in, but nevertheless, from the Calanda council and the Easter coordinator, we thought convenient that people could play from their balconies, to feel this drum roll that is really ours, and so special from all the people of Calanda.”

Spain has registered 605 new deaths with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a decrease from the 683 reported on Thursday, and the lowest figure since March 24th, as reported by the country’s Ministry of Health. The total number of deceased reached 15,843, while 157,022 positive cases have been confirmed.

