Spain: Calima-hit Canary Islands battles with flames and smoke

Seasonal hot sand storm ‘Calima’ hit the Canary islands with Tenerife inhabitants seen battling smoke and flames in Santa Ursula and on the Autopista Norte motorway in the Province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, on Sunday.

Footage shows buildings set ablaze and smoke engulfed streets and highways as firefighters and emergency vehicles rush to the most affected areas.

Calima, a meteorological phenomenon caused by strong winds that blow in a high concentration of sand and dust particles from the Sahara desert, forced the closure of the airports, while the Canarian government has declared an alert.

