-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Calima-hit Canary Islands battles with flames and smoke
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Seasonal hot sand storm ‘Calima’ hit the Canary islands with Tenerife inhabitants seen battling smoke and flames in Santa Ursula and on the Autopista Norte motorway in the Province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, on Sunday.
Footage shows buildings set ablaze and smoke engulfed streets and highways as firefighters and emergency vehicles rush to the most affected areas.
Calima, a meteorological phenomenon caused by strong winds that blow in a high concentration of sand and dust particles from the Sahara desert, forced the closure of the airports, while the Canarian government has declared an alert.
Video ID: 20200223-059
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200223-059
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly