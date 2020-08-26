-
LIVE from Kenosha as 1 dead and 2 injured after shooting at protest - 8 mins ago
-
USA: Mattress store looted as violent protests continue in Kenosha - 10 mins ago
-
USA: Dozens of protesters arrested at Louisville rally against police violence - 13 mins ago
-
Coronavirus reinfections raise concerns | DW News - 51 mins ago
-
Kremlin dismisses international calls for Navalny investigation - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain calls in its army to fight COVID-19 resurgence - about 1 hour ago
-
Messi wants out of Barcelona - 2 hours ago
-
Protests continue as Belarus tightens crackdown - 2 hours ago
-
Nobel winner to be grilled over Belarus opposition role - 2 hours ago
-
Europe struggles to contain coronavirus resurgence - 2 hours ago
Spain calls in its army to fight COVID-19 resurgence
Just in: Spain calls in its army to fight COVID-19 resurgence
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/08/25/spain-calls-in-its-army-to-fight-covid-19-resurgence
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories