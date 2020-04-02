-
Spain: Car park converted into huge makeshift morgue as COVID-19 deaths surge
The indoor car park of the Collserola mortuary in Barcelona has been converted into a makeshift extension of the morgue in order to help cope with the coronavirus fatalities in the region.
At 5,000 square metres and with a capacity for 1,800 coffins, it will reportedly be the largest field morgue in Spain when it goes operational later on Thursday.
“The warehouse is now equipped for nearly 2,000 coffins, but we have the possibility to increase the capacity here and in other big funeral homes we have around the city, so the capacity will be very, very high. Just to show you how this number is quite important, in Madrid the two new installations of Palacio Hielo and Ciudad de La Justicia they have both together a capacity of more or less 900 coffins,” Fernando Sanchez, director of communication of the Memora funeral home in Barcelona, said on Thursday.
Collserola already houses the remains of 200 coronavirus victims.
The COVID-19 outbreak in Spain has killed more than 10,000 people according to the Spanish Health Ministry, 2,000 of them from Catalonia.
