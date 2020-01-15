Spain: Catalan interior minister visits Tarragona explosion site as firefighter efforts continue

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Catalan Minister of the Interior Miquel Buch visited the site of the fire at the IQUOXE (Ethylene Oxide Chemical Industries) petrochemical plant in La Canonja, following an explosion that has left at least one person dead and six injured on Tuesday.

“At this time we have approximately 30 people working intensively in the area immediately around the perimeter, in order to cool down the different tanks that are there,” Buch said.

“There is a person missing and we still working on it,” said fire chief Jordi Sola.

Civil Protection advise people living in various areas of Tarragona, Salou, Vila-seca, Reus, Constanti, El Morell and La Canonja to remain at home.

