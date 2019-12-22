Spain: Catalans flood Barcelona in torchlit independence march

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of torches illuminated Barcelona streets on Saturday as pro-Catalan independence activists held a so-called ‘Marxa de Torxes’ or ‘March of Torches.’

A peaceful torchlit march went through the central streets, with banners and slogans calling for the political prisoners to be freed.

‘Marxa de Torxes’ takes place since 2001 with similar rallies being held in many other Spanish cities, such as Girona, Lleida, Reus, Tarragona and Sabadell.

