Spain clears up after winter storm kills four, causes power cuts

Several areas across Spain are on high alert after Storm Gloria brought powerful waves, snow and flooding.

At least eight people have been killed, and several are missing since the storm hit the region on Sunday.

As it battered the country for the third day, Storm Gloria lashed Barcelona with gale-force winds.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

