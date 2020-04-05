Spain: Coffin factory overwhelmed in face of coronavirus death toll

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Casket manufacturers are being overwhelmed by the deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

Footage form Saturday shows workers at the Chao coffin factory in Valdemoro working to meet the high demand.

Maria Chao, CEO of the factory, explained that in the face of the tragic situation they are facing a demand that “has been multiplied between five and eight times compared to what has been a normal level of commercialisation,” and, therefore, “it has been necessary to increase the number of workers and establish work processes within the plant that speed up [the work] and allow them to take out a much higher volume of units.”

“We, who are a medium-sized company, have already delivered 4,000 [caskets], so this makes me think that the other manufacturing and distribution companies are supplying as much or more,” Chao said.

The cases of COVID-19 in Spain reached 124,736 this Saturday, with 11,815 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Video ID: 20200404-058

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200404-058

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly