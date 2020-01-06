Spain: Congress of Deputies rejects first investiture vote of Pedro Sanchez

Acting prime minister and socialist candidate for the presidency, Pedro Sanchez, failed to obtain the necessary votes in the Spanish Parliamentâ€™s Congress of Deputies needed to be invested, during the first vote of the House in Madrid on Sunday.

During the second day of the investiture debate, Sanchez insisted that the coalition he leads is the best alternative to lead Spain in the coming years.

â€œIn Spain there is a progressive majority, what it wants is for these challenges to be answered with ideas and with progressive and non-reactionary values as we are seeing on the right and the far-right,” he said.

On the first ballot, the leader of the coalition, which is made up of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos, obtained 166 votes in favour, 165 against and 18 abstentions. The result requires a second vote to be held on Tuesday.

In the vote scheduled for Tuesday, Sanchez only needs to obtain a simple majority to be elected.

