-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Congress of Deputies rejects first investiture vote of Pedro Sanchez
Acting prime minister and socialist candidate for the presidency, Pedro Sanchez, failed to obtain the necessary votes in the Spanish Parliamentâ€™s Congress of Deputies needed to be invested, during the first vote of the House in Madrid on Sunday.
During the second day of the investiture debate, Sanchez insisted that the coalition he leads is the best alternative to lead Spain in the coming years.
â€œIn Spain there is a progressive majority, what it wants is for these challenges to be answered with ideas and with progressive and non-reactionary values as we are seeing on the right and the far-right,” he said.
On the first ballot, the leader of the coalition, which is made up of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos, obtained 166 votes in favour, 165 against and 18 abstentions. The result requires a second vote to be held on Tuesday.
In the vote scheduled for Tuesday, Sanchez only needs to obtain a simple majority to be elected.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200105 027
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly