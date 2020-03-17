Spain coronavirus cases top 11,000

Spain has recorded nearly 2,000 new cases of Coronavirus – as infections there top 11,000.

Police at the border have turned back vehicles trying to enter the country as part of strict new measures to control the virus.

This comes as thousands of new cases were reported across the European Union – which has closed its external borders.

Marta Herrero, a Spanish journalist in Madrid, talks to Al Jazeera.

