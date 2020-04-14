-
Spain: COVID-19 leaves Malaga Stadium”s 83-year-old former groundskeeper confined at empty pitch
A former Malaga Football Club employee, who happens to be 83-years old, became La Rosaleda’s official guardian after going into lockdown at his home located on the stadium grounds, amid Spain’s state of alarm to battle the coronavirus outbreak.
While talking at the stadium on Tuesday, Andre Perales recalled his long history with the Andalusian football club, saying “I started working at Malaga as a driver and have drove players for 25 years in all of Spain. When they started traveling by plane, they sold the bus and I started working as a janitor and a field maintenance technician. I have planted the field of the stadium for 5 years.”
“Malaga CF is a part of my body and my heart. Here I have raised seven children, everything thank god was well and everyone was working, here five of us have been working,” he added.
Perales, who devoted his life to the Club, also commented on a story where his good job at the club was acknowledged by international football star and Barcelona player Johan Cruyff, stating: “As an anecdote, once Barcelona CF came to play and I approached (Johan) Cruyff to ask him what he thought about the state of the field. He said: ‘It is very well cared for, great. Congratulations Andres. It is much better than the Camp Nou.'”
On Tuesday, Spain registered 567 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths by people with the coronavirus to 18,056 since the crisis began. The total number of confirmed cases has reached 172,541.
