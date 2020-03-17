Spain: Crowds at Tenerife airport as tourists try to return home amid coronavirus lockdown

The Reina Sofía airport in Tenerife registered a massive influx of passengers on Monday due to a large number of people returning to their countries of origin amid the coronavirus outbreak. The different changes and fluctuations that the scheduled flights have undergone with respect to their initial flight plans have caused the presence of large crowds at the airport’s departure terminal. Many passengers wore masks and gloves in order to protect themselves from infection. According to local media reports, tourists are no longer arriving to the island. Spanish authorities approved the total limit of the movement of the citizens in an attempt to stop the expansion of the deadly outbreak on Saturday. On Friday Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared the state of alarm throughout the country, applying “drastic” measures for a period of at least 15 days.

