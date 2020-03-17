-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Crowds at Tenerife airport as tourists try to return home amid coronavirus lockdown
The Reina Sofía airport in Tenerife registered a massive influx of passengers on Monday due to a large number of people returning to their countries of origin amid the coronavirus outbreak. The different changes and fluctuations that the scheduled flights have undergone with respect to their initial flight plans have caused the presence of large crowds at the airport’s departure terminal. Many passengers wore masks and gloves in order to protect themselves from infection. According to local media reports, tourists are no longer arriving to the island. Spanish authorities approved the total limit of the movement of the citizens in an attempt to stop the expansion of the deadly outbreak on Saturday. On Friday Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared the state of alarm throughout the country, applying “drastic” measures for a period of at least 15 days.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200316 049
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly