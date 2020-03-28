-
Spain: Daily death toll from COVID-19 surges to record high of 832
The director of Spain’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simon, announced at a press conference in Madrid on Saturday that in the last 24 hours the number of deaths from COVID-19 has increased to 832 in Spain, marking a record high for a single day.
“There is still an increase in the number of deaths, 5,690 today [in total], just over 800 more than yesterday,” said Simon.
Spain has registered a total of 72,248 confirmed cases of coronavirus.The region most affected continues to be the Community of Madrid, with 21,520 positive cases, followed by Catalonia (14,263), the Basque Country (5,136) and Castile and Leon (4,792).
Spain is the fourth most affected country in the world from coronavirus.
