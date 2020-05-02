-
Spain eases coronavirus lockdown with more than 25,000 deaths | DW News
Spain, the European country with the most coronavirus cases, has now surpassed 25,000 deaths. But the number of new infections is on the decline, and the country has begun easing some of its strict lockdown measures. For seven weeks, only one person per household was allowed to leave their homes to go grocery shopping or walk their dog. But starting today, Spaniards are allowed to go outside to exercise again, albeit while still under restrictions.
