Spain: Emergency services play tribute to Igualada hospital personnel with sirens
MANDATORY CREDIT: ACN
Members of the emergency services sounded the sirens of their vehicles in front of the Igualada hospital in Barcelona on Monday to show their support for health workers.
Police, firefighters and paramedics parked their vehicles in front of the hospital and clapped their hands as they sounded the sirens in recognition of the work of hospital workers in their fight against coronavirus.
Spain has registered 33,089 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the country, in addition to 2,182 deaths, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health. There are 2,355 people admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) throughout the country.
