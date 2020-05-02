Spain emerges from lockdown as strict measures ease further

Spain plans to launch a $17bn reconstruction fund to deal with the economic damage caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The country is one of the hardest hit in the world, but it has seen the number of infections and deaths decrease.

That is why it has begun to ease restrictions in phases after seven weeks of strict lockdown.

People are now being allowed to exercise outside.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

