Spain: Error against City could cost title – Real captain Ramos ahead of UCL clash
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his manager Zinedine Zidane spoke to the press ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Manchester City in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.
Both were keen to play down a supposed rivalry between themselves and City boss Pep Guardiola, the former Barcelona player and manager.
Ramos did say that the fact that this may be City’s last away trip in the Champions League for two years due to their UEFA ban does add a bit of motivation for them.
He added that “an error against City or in the league on Sunday could cost us a title,” with such fine margins in both competitions.
Zidane, meanwhile, said that he had looked into Belgium winger Eden Hazard’s eyes and he “could see he’s not happy” after the star signing suffered an ankle fracture which will see him out of action for around two months.
“I hope for just one thing. That when he returns, he returns fine. Totally fine. How he wants to be, how we want him to be. That’s all. But it’s a difficult time for him,” Zidane said.
