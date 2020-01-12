Spain: Far-right rally opposes new government led by PM Sanchez

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several thousand protesters gathered outside the government offices in Madrid’s Plaza Cibeles on Sunday, answering the call of far-right party Vox to oppose the newly-formed government led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The rally was called under the slogan “Espana existe” (Spain exists in English), with similar protests held outside regional government offices in all provincial capitals.

Vox said over 100,000 had taken part across the country.

In Madrid, Vox leader Santiago Abascal gave a speech demanding the new government respect the constitution and defend the nation.

“In this moment of deep decay and national crisis, we shout together that Spain exists and we call on all the voters from all parties to defend national harmony,” Abascal told supporters.

He was joined on stage by the party’s leader in Madrid Rocio Monasterio and her husband and Vox’s spokesperson in Congress Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros.

