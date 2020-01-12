-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Far-right rally opposes new government led by PM Sanchez
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several thousand protesters gathered outside the government offices in Madrid’s Plaza Cibeles on Sunday, answering the call of far-right party Vox to oppose the newly-formed government led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The rally was called under the slogan “Espana existe” (Spain exists in English), with similar protests held outside regional government offices in all provincial capitals.
Vox said over 100,000 had taken part across the country.
In Madrid, Vox leader Santiago Abascal gave a speech demanding the new government respect the constitution and defend the nation.
“In this moment of deep decay and national crisis, we shout together that Spain exists and we call on all the voters from all parties to defend national harmony,” Abascal told supporters.
He was joined on stage by the party’s leader in Madrid Rocio Monasterio and her husband and Vox’s spokesperson in Congress Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros.
At least 3,500 people gathered at famous Cibeles square in Madrid on Sunday, following the call of Spanish Platform “Espana existe” (Spain exists) to protest against the recently formed coalition government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and demand him to respect the Constitution.
Video ID: 20200112-026
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200112-026
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly