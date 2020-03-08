-
Spain: Feminists camp in Valencia”s Virgin Square ahead of International Women”s Day
Tents were set in Valencia’s Virgin Square, as feminists were gearing up to mark the International Women’s Day, Saturday.
According to Mireia Biosca, a member of the Feminist Assembly of Valencia, this exact location was chosen in order to take back space which is usually flooded with tourists and “do it also at night, which is when women suffer more violence. It was a way to make this claim and celebrate this March 8 in another way.”
“At 22.00 a feminist “jam” begins, there will be talks, there will be monologues, there will be Kurdish dances, we have an anti-repression action,” said Maria Cabeza, Feminist Assembly of Valencia’s spokesperson.
International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8.
