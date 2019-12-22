-
Spain: Feminists rally in support of underage gang rape victim
Feminist activists staged a rally in Aranda de Duero on Saturday to show support for an underage victim of gang rape.
Protesters from cities across Spain, such as Madrid, Asturias, Bilbao, Burgos, Leon and Guadalajara among others, rallied days after a rival demonstration had been held supporting three football players sentenced to 38 years in prison for raping a minor two years ago.
The activists were seen chanting slogans supporting the young girl and performed a flashmob dance and a song ‘The rapist is you’, which became an international anthem of the fight against femicide.
This December, the court decided that three former players of fourth division Arandina Football Club knew that the victim was only 15 years old when they raped her in their apartment in 2017.
