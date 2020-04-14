-
Spain: Field hospital set up at Barcelona exhibition centre ready to receive patients
The Fira Salut campaign hospital, located in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, a few kilometres from Barcelona, is ready to receive coronavirus patients, as footage filmed on Tuesday shows.
Installed in the Fira Barcelona exhibition centre, the makeshift hospital has the capacity to receive 300 patients infected with the COVID-19. The capacity, however, could be increased to 1,000 in near future.
The goal of this temporary hospital is to cope with a possible increase in COVID-19 cases in the Catalan capital.
On Tuesday, Spain registered 567 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,056 since the health crisis began. The total number of confirmed cases has reached 172,541.
On Monday, workers of non-essential sectors returned to work after the government had decreed the cessation of all non-essential economic activity from March 30th to April 9th.
