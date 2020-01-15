-
Spain: Firefighters battle blaze at Tarragona petrochemical plant
Firefighters continue battling to contain a fire at the IQUOXE (Ethylene Oxide Chemical Industries) petrochemical plant in La Canonja, following an explosion that has left at least one person dead and six injured on Tuesday.
Minister of the Interior of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Miquel Buch, and President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, have visited the site of the incident. Buch has confirmed that the fatality took place in Torreforta, where the house of the victim reportedly collapsed approximately half an hour after the explosion, and that one person remains missing after the explosion.
Civil Protection advise people living in various areas of Tarragona, Salou, Vila-seca, Reus, Constantí, El Morell and La Canonja to remain at home.
Video ID: 20200115-002
