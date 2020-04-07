Share
Spain flattens the curve: Coronavirus deaths drops for 4 days in a row

5 hours ago

Spain’s number of deaths is now at its lowest level in nearly two weeks and Spanish hospitals are seeing fewer patients which require intensive care.

