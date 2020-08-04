Spain: Former King Juan Carlos I reportedly leaving counrty amid corruption scandal

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A security vehicle guarded the main gate of former King of Spain Juan Carlos I’s residence in Madrid on Tuesday, as he is reported to be leaving the country amid corruption scandal.

Juan Carlos announced his plans to leave in a letter to his son, Felipe, on Monday, saying that his decision was made “in the face of the public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating.” According to Spanish media, he may already have left to the Dominican Republic.

The former King has been under investigation by Spain’s Supreme Court since June for his alleged involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia. In his letter, he said he would be available if prosecutors needed to interview him.

