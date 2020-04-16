-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Giant mobile cinema screen plays films throughout locked down Madrid
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A mobile cinema mega-screen played a film in the streets of Madrid, on Wednesday, after the daily 8pm (18:00 GMT) applause to health workers.
The 40-sq-metre (430 sq feet) screen was installed on a truck, alongside a 1,000-watt speaker system.
This ‘summer cinema’ organised by the Madrid City Council under the name of “Cinema Balcon” (Balcony cinema) will parade through the 21 districts of the Spanish capital to make the quarantine more bearable among local residents.
More than four million people have returned to work this week in Spain, after restrictions were partially eased.
Spain has over 175,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while more than 18,000 people have died with the disease.
Video ID: 20200416-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly