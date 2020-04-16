Spain: Giant mobile cinema screen plays films throughout locked down Madrid

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A mobile cinema mega-screen played a film in the streets of Madrid, on Wednesday, after the daily 8pm (18:00 GMT) applause to health workers.

The 40-sq-metre (430 sq feet) screen was installed on a truck, alongside a 1,000-watt speaker system.

This ‘summer cinema’ organised by the Madrid City Council under the name of “Cinema Balcon” (Balcony cinema) will parade through the 21 districts of the Spanish capital to make the quarantine more bearable among local residents.

More than four million people have returned to work this week in Spain, after restrictions were partially eased.

Spain has over 175,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while more than 18,000 people have died with the disease.

Video ID: 20200416-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly