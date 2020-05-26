-
Bullfighting future: Pandemic restrictions threaten centuries-old Spanish tradition - 15 hours ago
-
Pragues’s digital shift: Czech republic sees business opportunity in global lockdown - 15 hours ago
-
Lufthansa bailout: German government agrees to €9 billion airline rescue plan - 15 hours ago
-
Europe returns to life: Activity resumes as lockdowns ease – but will infections rise? - 15 hours ago
-
‘No regrets’: UK government senior adviser is unrepentant over lockdown travels - 15 hours ago
-
Dominic Cummings coronavirus row – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Idlib’s displaced: Syrians return home for Eid celebrations - 16 hours ago
-
Volkswagen must buy back ‘dieselgate’ cars: Germany’s top court - 16 hours ago
-
US marks quiet Memorial Day as coronavirus deaths near 100,000 - 16 hours ago
-
Jordan: King Abdullah II praises coronavirus response in Independence Day speech - 18 hours ago
Spain: Health workers protest against lack of supplies and staff in Madrid
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of health workers from Hospital Universitario La Princesa and local residents protested in Madrid on Monday against the lack of supplies and personnel. It’s the first such protest in months as the Spanish capital began Phase One of easing the coronavirsu lockdown.
“Human resources are the most valuable part of our health care system. Investing in them means ensuring the quality and safety of the care we provide to society,” said one hospital doctor.
Madrid, Barcelona and other major cities began Phase One of the four-stages plan to ease the restrictions, while nearly half of the country moved on to Phase Two.
Video ID: 20200526-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200526-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly