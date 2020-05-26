Spain: Health workers protest against lack of supplies and staff in Madrid

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of health workers from Hospital Universitario La Princesa and local residents protested in Madrid on Monday against the lack of supplies and personnel. It’s the first such protest in months as the Spanish capital began Phase One of easing the coronavirsu lockdown.

“Human resources are the most valuable part of our health care system. Investing in them means ensuring the quality and safety of the care we provide to society,” said one hospital doctor.

Madrid, Barcelona and other major cities began Phase One of the four-stages plan to ease the restrictions, while nearly half of the country moved on to Phase Two.

