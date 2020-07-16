-
After the coronavirus pandemic: A global green recovery for a better future? - 12 hours ago
-
UK payrolls shrink by 649,000 jobs in lockdown – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
John Bolton: ‘I’m not gonna vote for the Republican party nominee for president’ - 12 hours ago
-
Floods leave millions displaced in India, China, Indonesia - 12 hours ago
-
Global fertility decline could lead to ‘demographic time bomb’ by 2100 - 12 hours ago
-
‘A privilege’: Swimming with endangered whale sharks in Qatar - 12 hours ago
-
“Forget-to-Forget”: Choreography show remembers July 15 coup attempt in front of Hagia Sophia - 12 hours ago
-
Spain holds a memorial to honour the victims of the coronavirus pandemic | LIVE - 13 hours ago
-
Germany: Court moves trials to outdoor tent to uphold COVID safety measures - 13 hours ago
-
Portugal: Fans go bonkers as Porto claim 29th Portuguese league title - 13 hours ago
Spain holds a memorial to honour the victims of the coronavirus pandemic | LIVE
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels