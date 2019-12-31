Spain: Hundreds join pro-Catalan independence demo in Palma de Mallorca

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds took to the streets of Palma de Mallorca on Monday for a pro-Catalan independence rally.

People held banners reading: ‘Freedom to political prisoners’ and ‘We make people build up sovereignty.’ Some of the pro-Spanish government protesters were also seen in the streets, arguing with the pro-idependence demonstrators.

Father of former Vice President of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras, Artur Junqueras also took part in the demonstration, expressing some optimism about the recent European Court of Justice ruling about the improper imprisonment of his son: “Very positive, hopeful and solid. Coming from where it comes from, whatever Spanish courts say comes second.”

