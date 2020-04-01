Spain: ICU for coronavirus patients begins operating at IFEMA field hospital in Madrid

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Comunidad de Madrid

A field hospital set up at the IFEMA exhibition centre in Madrid has installed its new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to treat patients with coronavirus, as seen in footage filmed on Wednesday.

In total, more than 60 beds equipped with ventilators and the necessary medical devices will be available to treat the most critical patients. The finishing touches were put on the ICU on Wednesday.

IFEMA’s field hospital takes up around 85,000 square metres and every day registers around 200 admissions for patients with coronavirus.

Spain has exceeded 100,000 COVID-19-infected people this Wednesday, with a total of 102,136 confirmed cases; 7,719 in the last 24 hours, and a total of 9,053 deaths. The number of people recovered is 22,647.

