Spain: ICU personnel tend to COVID-19 patients at Zaragoza hospital

Footage published by Hospital Miguel Servet of Zaragoza on Saturday shows the work of healthcare personnel on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The healthcare personnel, equipped with masks, glasses, and gloves tend to patients infected with coronavirus who are in a more critical situation.

Spain has registered 399 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the epidemic began to 20,852, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The total number of infections in the country now stands over 200,000 people, while patients who have overcome the disease are now 80,587.

