Spain: IFEMA field hospital warehouse pumps out supplies during COVID-19 crisis

The logistics warehouse at a field hospital set up in Madrid’s IFEMA exhibition site is working hard to fulfil demands during the COVID-19 outbreak, as footage recorded on Tuesday shows.

Pavilion 10 at the site has been dedicated to logistical management and the supply of medical equipment and protective gear to workers.

“All of us here are workers in the health system, we are used to working in healthcare and perhaps we can say that this is the opportunity we have always been waiting for, to be able to demonstrate all our capabilities to help others,” explained Manuel Carmona Adrados, head of logistics at the IFEMA field hospital.

The 5,500-bed facility field hospital at the IFEMA fairgrounds opened on March 22.

According to Spain’s Ministry of Health, the disease has caused a total of 13,798 deaths in Spain since the beginning of the epidemic, and 140,510 positive cases have been recorded. There are currently 63,093 people hospitalised, 7,069 of them in intensive care, while 43,208 have been released from the hospital.

