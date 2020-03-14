-
Spain: Last orders in Madrid as bars and restaurants close due to coronavirus
Locals and tourists got their final drinks in at bars and restaurants throughout Madrid on Friday, as a government order to close all non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus outbreak came into affect at midnight (23:00 GMT).
Under the measure by Madrid’s regional government, restaurants and bars will still be able to offer home delivery or food pickup, but will otherwise be closed until at least March 26.
One US visitor explained that most businesses already seemed to be closed in downtown Madrid, adding that “we’re just kind of looking for something that’s open at this point.”
“It’s been a little bit crazy, like people are well overstocking with like ridiculous things like, went to some supermarket today and there was just nothing in the supermarket, absolutely nothing, it’s all gone,” complained another woman about panic buying.
A local bartender said that the streets were largely empty as most Spaniards were already staying home, but worried that ” the problem I see here is that tourists don’t know what’s going on.”
There are over 5,000 cases of coronavirus in Spain, making it the second hardest hit European country behind Italy, with 133 deaths.
