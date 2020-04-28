Spain launches app to monitor virus symptoms

One of the hardest hit countries in Europe, Spain has released an mobile application to help people diagnose symptoms. Depending on results, the app can connect users to doctors, send an ambulance, and even locate the patient. The app’s developer, however, says Europe’s digital rights framework will restrict the app’s effectiveness.

