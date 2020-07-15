Spain: Lleida quiet as Catalan authorities order COVID-19 home confinement

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Lleida woke up on Wednesday as a new home confinement order issued by the Catalan authorities was imposed on the Spanish town.

The decision was made on Tuesday to place Lleida, together with six other nearby towns, on a home lockdown in order to curb a new outbreak of coronavirus infections.

Despite an initial judicial refusal, a judge finally approved the regional government’s stay-at-home order for the seven cities on Tuesday night.

Residents won’t be allowed to leave their homes except for work or for a small number of other permitted activities. The new measure comes around a month after the lockdown was lifted in one of the European countries worst hit by the virus.

