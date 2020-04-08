Spain: Madrid COVID-19 field hospital kitchen dishes up meals with care

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Kitchen staff at a field hospital set up in Madrid’s IFEMA exhibition site are working hard to keep patients and staff well-fed during the COVID-19 outbreak, as footage recorded on Tuesday shows. Meals are carefully prepared, packed, labelled, and disinfected before being distributed to both patients and healthcare personnel.

The situation has led to a close relationship between catering staff and patients at the 5,500-bed facility, with the latter expressing their gratitude through messages, e-mails and tweets.

One of the kitchen workers, Ascension Nunez Serrano, explained how one patient thanked them for their work.

“I saw a message from a person who said he loved meatballs, that he had not eaten for two days, for me it was extraordinary”.

Although the field hospital at the IFEMA fairgrounds opened on March 22, the kitchen had already started collecting food a week earlier to ensure there were enough supplies for itself and other hospitals.

According to Spain’s Ministry of Health, the disease has caused a total of 13,798 deaths in Spain since the beginning of the epidemic, and 140,510 positive cases have been recorded. There are currently 63,093 people hospitalised, 7,069 of them in intensive care, while 43,208 have been released from the hospital.

