-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Madrid fair halls turned into coronavirus emergency hospital
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Work is well underway at Madrid’s international IFEMA fairgrounds to transform it into an emergency hospital to host coronavirus patients, with the first 500 expected to arrive on Saturday.
The provisional hospital, which will be jointly run by the city and a military emergency unit, is expected to be able to welcome up to 5,500 patients.
Footage shows the hall being set up with beds and other medical equipment as ambulances and medical workers were on-site ahead of the first patients’ arrival. The hospital is set to be fully functional in the next few days.
Spain is currently the third country in the world by the number of cases of coronavirus, behind China and Italy, with over 25,350 infected and 1,375 deaths so far.
Video ID: 20200321-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200321-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly