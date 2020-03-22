Spain: Madrid fair halls turned into coronavirus emergency hospital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Work is well underway at Madrid’s international IFEMA fairgrounds to transform it into an emergency hospital to host coronavirus patients, with the first 500 expected to arrive on Saturday.

The provisional hospital, which will be jointly run by the city and a military emergency unit, is expected to be able to welcome up to 5,500 patients.

Footage shows the hall being set up with beds and other medical equipment as ambulances and medical workers were on-site ahead of the first patients’ arrival. The hospital is set to be fully functional in the next few days.

Spain is currently the third country in the world by the number of cases of coronavirus, behind China and Italy, with over 25,350 infected and 1,375 deaths so far.

