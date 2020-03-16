Spain: Madrid police use drones fitted with loudspeakers to ask locals to go home

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Policía Municipal de Madrid

Madrid’s local police used drones to urge citizens to go home on Saturday, on the first day of the state of alert decreed by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Footage distributed by the police shows the drone transmitting the message to the citizens of Madrid who were walking on the Toledo Bridge in the area of Madrid Rio.

According to official sources, there are 6,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain, and there have been 193 deaths, as well as 517 recoveries.

