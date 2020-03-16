-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Madrid police use drones fitted with loudspeakers to ask locals to go home
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Policía Municipal de Madrid
Madrid’s local police used drones to urge citizens to go home on Saturday, on the first day of the state of alert decreed by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Footage distributed by the police shows the drone transmitting the message to the citizens of Madrid who were walking on the Toledo Bridge in the area of Madrid Rio.
According to official sources, there are 6,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain, and there have been 193 deaths, as well as 517 recoveries.
Video ID: 20200315-023
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200315-023
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly