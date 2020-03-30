-
Spain: Madrid residents, police and health workers applaud each other amid coronavirus fight
Quarantined residents in Madrid as well as police officers and health workers, applauded each other for continuing the fight against the coronavirus, on Sunday.
Footage filmed near Jimenez Diaz Foundation University hospital shows the people applauding and cheering each other.
Spain has the fourth-highest recorded cases of the coronavirus in the world with a total of 78,797 people in the country are infected. The most-affected region continues to be the Community of Madrid, with 22,677 positive cases, followed by Catalonia (15,026), the Basque Country (5,740) and Castile and Leon (5,414).
