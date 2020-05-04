-
Spain: Madrid streets quietly come back to life as authorities begin easing lockdown
Madrid’s famous historical Puerta del Sol square appeared to be slowly coming back to life on Monday, as citizens emerged to run and bike around town on the second day of the partially lifted lockdown imposed to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities supervised the movement in the streets, as citizens respected the time frames for coming out to do sports and breathe some fresh air between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Starting from Sunday, the country entered a phased regulation period, in which people of certain ages are allowed to come out at specific times of the day.
Spaniards protected themselves with face masks, as they are compulsory while going on public transportation from Monday.
As of Monday, Spain has reported 217,466 coronavirus cases and 25,264 fatalities, as data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.
