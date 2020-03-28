Spain: Makeshift ice-rink morgue keeps receiving coronavirus corpses in Madrid

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Corpses of the coronavirus victims continued arriving at the skating rink of the Palacio de Hielo (Ice Palace) in Madrid on Thursday.

Red vans transported the bodies of those killed by the virus to the facilities, which have been converted into a makeshift morgue due to the large number of deaths recorded in the region.

Spain has registered 56,188 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,089 deaths due to the disease. The number of recovered patients is also growing, reaching 7,015 people. Madrid continues to be the main focus of the epidemic.​

