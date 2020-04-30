Spain: Meet La Graciosa, the Canary island without a single coronavirus case

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

With only 700 inhabitants, the island of La Graciosa in the Canary Islands has not registered a single case of COVID-19, as Spain has become one of the most affected countries in the world of virus.

Footage filmed in La Graciosa on Wednesday shows life on the island, and residents can also be seen carrying out disinfection works and the unloading of supplies.

“The virus has not arrived here because once the state of alarm was decreed, people have decided to stay in their homes and the hours of entry to the island have been reduced, and [only] strictly necessary movements are allowed,” said a city hall worker.

Despite not having any cases of coronavirus, the island’s fragile economy has been badly affected by the cancellation of tourist activity caused by the pandemic, and residents are calling for a change to their situation: “[We would like] to return to our normal activity. Whether it’s bike rentals, apartments, or restaurants. Because we depend on the outside. And, as far as we know, until all of us get to phase 4, it’s not going to be possible to move between islands or between provinces.”

As of Wednesday, Spain had 236,899 confirmed cases by COVID-19 and 24,275 related deaths, according to the latest figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

