Spain: Messages of support for health workers displayed on Madrid’s skyscrapers

The skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business Area in Madrid were lit up on Thursday with messages of support and appreciation for the health workers who are fighting against the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Footage shows the Four Towers illuminated with messages in English and Spanish, as well as with the Spanish flag and the symbol of the Red Cross.

Spain is currently the fourth country in the world with the most cases of the coronavirus, behind China, Italy and Iran, having registered 17,735 cases and 808 deaths so far.

