Spain: Neighbours applaud 100-yr/old woman following her recovery from coronavirus
Micaela Polonio, a 100-year-old woman from Barcelona who overcame the coronavirus, received a tribute from her neighbours in the form of applause on Thursday.
Polonio was reportedly admitted for coronavirus at the Hospital del Mar on March 13. She was then transferred to the Hospital de l’Esperanca, where she remained for almost four weeks before being discharged on Tuesday.
Jose Hilinger, Polonio’s son, reportedly explained that his mother was not in the Intensive Care Unit at any time.
Footage shows Polonio on her balcony, listening to the applause of the neighbours as they congratulated her on her recovery.
According to the Ministry of Health, there have been 152,446 cases of coronavirus and 15,238 related deaths in Spain so far.
