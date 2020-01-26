Spain: ‘Nobody likes what we saw today’ – Barca fall to first defeat of Setien era

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

FC Barcelona failed to make possession pay in their 2-0 loss to rivals Valencia at Mestalla Stadium on Saturday as Quique Setien tasted defeat for the first time since taking over as the club’s manager.

Speaking after the match, Setien said that some players “still do not interpret well” the messages he conveys and bemoaned his side’s lack of impetus going forwards.

Valencia compromised our game, kept us at close quarters. We have a lot of things to do. Positionally there are things to correct because they didn’t allow us to go deeper. We have made many meaningless passes, without any depth,” said Setien.

Barca dominated the ball, racking up a huge 74 percent of possession, but succumbed to a Jordi Alba own goal and a Maxi Gomez strike in the second half.

It marks the first time Valencia have won at home over Barca in 13 years but scuffles between rival fans outside the stadium before kick-off overshadowed a solid victory for Los Ches.

